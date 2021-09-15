Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,544 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 49,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.