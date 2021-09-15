Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,035,211 shares of company stock worth $2,963,644,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $144.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $402.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

