Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,999,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 296,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,082. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

