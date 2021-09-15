Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,335. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

