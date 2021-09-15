Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.96. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

