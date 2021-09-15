Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 588 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.56 on Wednesday, reaching $754.05. 721,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,276,143. The company has a market capitalization of $746.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $695.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

