Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 20,722 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

