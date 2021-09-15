Managed Account Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,292. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

