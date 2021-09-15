Managed Account Services Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 109,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,551. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51.

