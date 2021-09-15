Managed Account Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 119,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.