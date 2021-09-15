Managed Account Services Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

