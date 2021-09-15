Managed Account Services Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. 64,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,346. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

