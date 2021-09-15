Managed Account Services Inc. Has $27.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.57. 398,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.31 and its 200 day moving average is $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

