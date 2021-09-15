Managed Account Services Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.69. 4,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,747. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74.

