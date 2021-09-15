Managed Account Services Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.