Managed Account Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB remained flat at $$55.15 on Wednesday. 20,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,343. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.