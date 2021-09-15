Managed Account Services Inc. Invests $5.65 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,697. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29.

