Managed Account Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.