Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 108,971 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $582,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,438. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.