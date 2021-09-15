Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,335. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.