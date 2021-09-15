Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 111,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

