Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 131,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,774. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.