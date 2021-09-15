Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $209.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.58. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

