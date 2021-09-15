Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 2,289 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 128,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 492,211 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

