Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 3,138 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 630,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957,011. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.