Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 381 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

