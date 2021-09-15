Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,061,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOV traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. 310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,428. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $191.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.