Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.79. 956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,247. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

