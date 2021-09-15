ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.40 million and the highest is $687.70 million. ManTech International posted sales of $636.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

