MAP Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $793,999.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and $793,999.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00177347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.59 or 0.07288894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.36 or 0.99802094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00888350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.