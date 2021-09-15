Marc D. Stolzman Sells 5,000 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc D. Stolzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $289,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

