Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after buying an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,829,000 after buying an additional 701,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. 35,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

