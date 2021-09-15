Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Target by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Target by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Target by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $242.74. 16,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

