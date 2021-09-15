Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

