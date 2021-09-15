Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.49. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,214. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $251.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

