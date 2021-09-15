Marcum Wealth LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $435.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

