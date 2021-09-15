Marcum Wealth LLC Has $5.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 57,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

