Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,963. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

