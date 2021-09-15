Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $91.43.

