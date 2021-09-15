Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Facebook stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.26. The company had a trading volume of 251,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.49 and its 200-day moving average is $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

