Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 562 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.94. 18,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.20 and a 200-day moving average of $314.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

