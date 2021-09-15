MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.16% from the company’s previous close.

MariMed stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 356,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. MariMed has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

