Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 7,546 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

