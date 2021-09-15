Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 18,155 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.68. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,122. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $364.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

