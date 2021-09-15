Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,600 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

