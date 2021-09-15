Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 7,448 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.