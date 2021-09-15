Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. 5,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,591. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

