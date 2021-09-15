Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

