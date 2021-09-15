Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.