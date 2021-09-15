Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.10. 4,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

